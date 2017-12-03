Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

UFC 218 recap: Francis Ngannou decleats Alistair Overeem; Max Holloway downs Jose Aldo

Francis Ngannou is a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad man!

The man who packs the hardest punch in the world had no problem dispatching Alistair Overeem at the 1:42 minute mark of Round 1 during their heavyweight bout at UFC 218.

"The real champ is coming."

Francis N'Gannou has a clear message for Stipe Miocic. #UFC218 https://t.co/EBkkeQL1jo

Ngannou will next get a shot at the heavyweight belt vs. current champ Stipe Miocic … the matchup previously announced by UFC president Dana White.

A monster in the making. @Francis_Ngannou #UFC218 pic.twitter.com/3j7QUBQy4n

In Saturday night's main event, Max Hollowaydefeated Jose Aldo with a third-round TKO to successfully defend hisfeatherweight title.

"Max Holloway looked like an amazing champ tonight. Wow!" @danawhite weighs in on an incredible #UFC218 including Miocic vs. N'Gannou! https://t.co/NmINNbPLBJ

