Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Kings

The big three combined for 77 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their third consecutive game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points, Khris Middleton added 25 and Eric Bledsoe had 18.

Catch up on all the best highlights from the win over the Sacramento Kings, including a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.

Someone might want to box that man out

Malcolm Brogdon at the half: We're playing with energy. We've built a lead and need to build on it in the second half