Barea, Mavericks pound Clippers 108-82

DALLAS (AP) -- JJ Barea had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-82 on Saturday for coach Rick Carlisle's 700th career win.

Dallas went 16 for 35 from 3-point range and had five players score in double figures. Dirk Nowitzki went 5 for 5 from the long range on his way to 16 points, and reserve Devin Harris finished with 15 points.

Carlisle became the 18th coach in NBA history with at least 700 wins. Greg Popovich (1,164) and Doc Rivers (812) are the only other active coaches to make it to the milestone.

The Mavericks (6-17) scored the first eight points and never trailed while halting a two-game losing streak.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers (8-13), who have dropped two in a row after winning three straight. Lou Williams scored 18 points.

While Dallas had a big day from beyond the arc, Los Angeles was 6 for 22 from 3-point range.

The Mavericks outscored the Clippers 35-21 in the second quarter for a 59-38 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Austin Rivers was fined $25,000 for a verbal outburst toward a fan in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Mavericks: It was the Mavericks' second-largest margin of victory this season after a 111-79 win against Milwaukee on Nov. 18. … Dallas improved to 91-60 all-time and 53-23 at home in the series with the Clippers. … Dallas won the rebound battle 54-38.

