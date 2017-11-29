Philip Rivers wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week award

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chargers' QB Philip Rivers has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the eighth time in his career.

On Thanksgiving afternoon in Dallas, Rivers played one of the best games of his career to lead the Chargers to a much-needed win. He completed nearly 82% of his passes (27-33) for 434 yards and three touchdowns. His QB rating of 149.1 was his best of the season and the third-best mark in his career.

The Chargers thoroughly dominated Dallas en route to a 28-6 victory.

Rivers and the Chargers will look to keep rolling against a winless Browns team this weekend at the StubHub Center.