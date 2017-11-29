Penny given MW Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year honors

Rashaad Penny made history on Wednesday, as he became the first player in Mountain West Conference history to win the conference'sSpecial Teams Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The Special Teams Player of the Year award is nothing new to Penny. He has now been named a winner of the award for the three seasons in a row. The senior returned 15 kickoffs for 459 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned two punts; with one of them being a 70-yard score.

Penny's Offensive Player of the Year award comes as no surprise. He is tops in the nation with 2,027 rushing yards, 168.9 rushing yards per game, 2,698 all-purpose yards, and 224.8 all-purpose yards per game. Penny is second in total touchdowns (24) and third in rushing touchdowns (19) as well. He is certainly one of the top running backs in the nation, and has been in that discussion all season long.

It is the third consecutive season that an Aztec has taken home the Offensive Player of the Year honor. DJ Pumphrey won the award in both 2015 and 2016.

In addition to the awards being announced, Rashaad Penny and cornerback Kameron Kelly were named to the All-MW first-team to represent the Aztecs.

San Diego State also had five players on the All-MW second-team: tight end David Wells, offensive linemen Tyler Roemer and Keith Ishmael, linebacker Ronley Lakalaka, and safety Tariq Thompson.

Wide receiver Mikah Holder and safety Parker Baldwin were honorable mentions.