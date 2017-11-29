Pacers send Anigbogu back to Mad Ants

Ike Anigbogu will get another chance to see game action as the Indiana Pacers returned the rookie center to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.

Anigbogu has played two games with the club's NBA G-League affiliate this season, averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.His playing time with the Pacers has been limited to six games in which he has averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds while playing 2.8 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-10, 262-pounder from UCLA did not play in any ofIndiana's three games since his most recent recall from Fort Wayne.