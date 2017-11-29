EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Co-owner John Mara says there was probably a better way for the New York Giants to handle the benching of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning after 13 seasons.

But he was at a loss to know what it was.

Speaking for the first time since coach Ben McAdoo announced Tuesday that Geno Smith would start against Oakland, Mara said Wednesday that he made a couple of mistakes in handling the situation.

Not being at the team's headquarters Tuesday when Manning was devastated by the decision topped the list.

Mara also said that he miscalculated Manning's reaction, thinking the 36-year-old face of the franchise would accept starting his 211th consecutive game on Sunday and then handing off to Smith in second half.