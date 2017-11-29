Get ready for an overseas trip as 'Inside the Panthers: Aleksander Barkov' premieres Dec. 2 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2017) -- Tune in Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of "Inside the Panthers" upon conclusion of the Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game. "Inside the Panthers: Aleksander Barkov" takes Panthers fans on a trip to Barkov's native country of Finland for an all-access look at his upbringing, training regimen and more.

In 2013, Florida selected Aleksander Barkov with the second overall pick in the NHL Draft. Since then, Barkov has evolved into the face of the franchise and the focal point of Florida's rising offense. FOX Sports Florida traveled to Finland this past offseason to provide viewers and fans with a better look at Florida's up-and-coming star.

In Helsinki, we learned about Finnish culture and their love for the sport and their national team. Barkov has been described as a "Finnish hockey god" by some of his Finnish teammates. Our second stop takes us to Barkov's birthplace of Tampere, which is considered the country's hockey capital. Former NHL player Mikko Leinonen brought Barkov's father, Alexander Barkov, to Tampere, where the elder Barkov learned the game while raising the young center. Fans will get to hear as Mikko describes the similarities between each of their games, including video of Barkov's father when he played for the local Battle Axe club.

Watch as the FOX Sports Florida crew spends a few days with Barkov at his lake house to learn about the local culture and customs. Barkov also brought us behind the scenes during his offseason workouts, including a must-see look at what makes him one of the top shootout finishers in the game. Barkov is finishing at a 53 percent rate compared with 31 percent for the rest of the league and has scored on 15 of his last 19 shootout attempts.

Join host Jessica Blaylock on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut "Inside the Panthers: Aleksander Barkov," and make sure to follow @FOXPanthers for exclusive Panthers content from our telecasts.

Replay Schedule:

Mon. 12/04/17, 10:30 PM

Wed. 12/06/17, 7:00 AM

Thu. 12/07/17, 10:30 PM

Fri. 12/08/17, 2:00 PM

Sat. 12/09/17, 10:00 PM

Sat. 12/09/17, 11:30 PM

Mon. 12/11/17, 8:30 AM

Mon. 12/11/17, 10:30 PM

Tue. 12/12/17, 11:30 PM

Thu. 12/14/17, 12:00 AM

Sun. 12/17,/17, 11:30 PM

Mon. 12/18/17, 8:30 PM

Tue. 12/19/17, 8:30 AM

Thu. 12/21/17, 7:30 AM

Fri. 12/22/17, 7:30 AM

Fri. 12/22/17, 10:30 PM

Sat. 12/23/17, 10:30 PM

Mon. 12/25/17, 8:00 AM

Tue. 12/26/17, 8:30 AM

Wed. 12/27/17, 9:30 AM

Wed. 12/27/17, 1:30 PM

Thu. 12/28/17, 8:30 AM

Thu. 12/28/17, 10:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida's hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.