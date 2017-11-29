Coyotes recall Campbell in wake of Hjalmarsson's injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Following a upper-body injury suffered Tuesday night by Niklas Hjalmarsson, the Arizona Coyotes recalled 29-year-old defenseman Andrew Campbell from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Campbell, 6-feet-4 and 205 pounds, recorded one goal and two assists in 16 games with the Roadrunners this season. He played in 33 games for the Coyotes in the 2014-15 season, and also had brief stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said after Tuesday's game that Hjalmarsson is "day-to-day." He missed 10 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He has four assists in 17 games while averaging nearly 21 minutes of ice time.