Chargers QB Philip Rivers named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Philip Rivers picked up his first weekly NFL honors since 2015.

The league announced on Wednesday that Rivers has been named the AFC Player of the Week, the eighth such honor of his 14-year career.

The Chargers quarterback passed for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 Thanksgiving Day victory over Dallas.

Rivers' 149.1 passer rating was the second best by a QB this season and the third best of his career.

On the season, Rivers has thrown for 2,498 yards and 20 scores for 5-6 Los Angeles.