Blues activate Berglund, place Prosser on waivers

ST. LOUIS -- The mystery of who would be moved to make room on the roster for Patrik Berglund was solved Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Nate Prosser on waivers -- and activated Berglund from injured reserve, of course.

Berglund has been sidelined sinceundergoing surgery onhis left shoulder, which he dislocated while training over thesummer.

The Blues should get an offensive boost from Berglund, who scored a career-high 23 goals last season.He is expected to center the Blues' third line -- which has not been as productive as hoped -- between Dmitrij Jaskin and rookie Sammy Blais.

Prosser, 31, has been primarily a healthy scratch for the Blues this season. He has played in only one game, recording no points, shots or penalty minutes in 19shifts against Calgary on Oct. 25.