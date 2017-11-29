Aztecs' RB Penny named a finalist for the Walter Camp Award

After a regular season in which he led the nation in rushing yards (2,027) as well as all-purpose yards (2,698), Rashaad Penny has been named a finalist for the 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year award. The Walter Camp Foundation announced the news on Wednesday; with Penny joining Bryce Love, Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield as finalists for the award.

The Norwalk nativewas a staple in the Aztecs' offensive attack all season long. Penny ran for 19 touchdownsduring the regular seasonwhile averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, returned a punt for a score, and caught two touchdown passes as well.

Pennyregistered over 100 yards rushing in 10 of SDSU's 12 games this season to get over the 2,000 yard plateau. With him cracking the 2,000 yard mark, SDSU became the first FBS team in history to have consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons by different players. Current Philadelphia Eagle DJ Pumphrey eclipsed 2,000 yards last season for the Aztecs.

The senior running back ended the regular season with four straight 200+ yard rushing performances. In those four weeks, he averaged 228 yards on the ground while reaching paydirt nine times.

Perhaps his most impressive performance came against Nevada on November 18th. On that Saturday night at SDCCU stadium, Penny set a SDSU record with 429 all-purpose yards. He ran for 222 yards and two scores, returned two kickoffs and one punt for a total of 201 yards (and two touchdowns), and caught a pass for six yards.

Penny led SDSU to a 10-2 record. With a third straight season of double-digit wins, the Aztecs have set a new school record.

This week, it was also announced that San Diego State had been ranked 25th in the Amway Coaches Poll. The Aztecs will find out their bowl fate on Sunday, December 3.

The Walter Camp Award winner will be announced on December 7.