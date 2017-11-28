Mark Richt voted ACC coach of the year in 2nd season with Miami

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Miami coach Mark Richt and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon have earned individual awards from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In voting results released Tuesday by the league, Richt is the ACC's coach of the year and Dillon is the conference's top rookie .

Richt received 41 of a possible 59 votes from a panel that included Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association members and the league's 14 head coaches. Clemson's Dabo Swinney was second with 10.

Richt led the Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1) to their first Coastal Division title and a berth in this week's ACC championship game.

Dillon had 47 votes in both overall and offensive rookie voting after rushing for 1,432 yards -- second most among freshmen in league history. Virginia free safety Brenton Nelson won defensive rookie honors.