LA Sports Awards: Bob Miller to receive Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 6

We love you Bob!

The legendary former play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings will receivethe Lifetime Achievement award during the 13th Annual LA Sports Awards.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at The Beverly Hilton. The show will then air on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket at a date/time TBD.

Miller was the 'Voice of the Kings' for nearly 44 years, calling 3,353 Kings' broadcasts before retiring at the end of last season.

He was behind the microphone during some of hockey's most iconic moments, including the 'Miracle on Manchester,' Wayne Gretzky setting the all-time goal scoring record, and the Kings' Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014.

"In recognition of his Hall of Fame career, including more than four decades with the Kings, Bob was a unanimous choice for this year's Lifetime Achievement Award," said L.A. Sports Council President David Simon in a statement on Tuesday.

Kings fans have the opportunity to attend this unique event by purchasing VIP Tickets, which access to a pre-show VIP reception with Bob Miller, Kings Alumni, Bailey and the Ice Crew starting at 6:30 p.m.

All in attendance will enjoy food and beverage, have access to participate in the event silent auction and then view the LA Sports Awards. Tickets are $250 ($225 for LA Kings Season Ticket Members) with all proceeds benefiting the Kings Care Foundation. Also available is an exclusive $450 VIP package which includes access to the LA Sports Awards and Kings VIP reception as well as a VIP Ticket to this years Tip-A-King event which takes place March 3 at L.A. LIVE.

Among Miller's many accolades are a plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame and a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The press box at Staples Center is named in his honor, and later this season he will be immortalized with the unveiling of a statue at the Star Plaza outside the arena. Bob currently serves as a Kings Team Ambassador.

Miller is the third Lifetime Achievement award recipient, joining Vin Scully (2015) and Peter Ueberroth (2016).