DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes has been placed on injured reserve because of a back injury.

Hayes, a 10-year veteran, played in 10 games off the bench this season. He made 19 tackles and was the Dolphins' most effective run-stopping end.

Miami acquired Hayes in March in a trade with the Rams that also involved low draft picks.

