Clippers' Injury Woes: Blake Griffin sprains MCL, could be out 8 weeks

The LA Clippers win over the rival Lakers came at a heavy cost on Tuesday.

The team has announced Blake Griffin will miss up to eight weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. An MRI revealed the sprain and confirmed no other structural damage to the knee.

Press Release

Griffin leads the Clippers in points (23.6) and assists (5.1) per game and was off to one of the best starts to his career. He left Monday's 120-115 win over the Lakers after teammate Austin Rivers fell awkwardly on Griffin's left knee. Griffin had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists before the injury.

For Griffin, the injury means yet another seasonin which the All-Star forward will miss a significant amount of time. Last season, Griffin played in just 61 games after an injury and issue plagued 2015-2016 season limited him to just 35 games. Griffin's only 82 game season came as a rookie, and he last featured in 80 games in a season in the 2013-2014.

The Clippers are already reeling from the loss of shutdown defender and team leader Patrick Beverley with season-ending knee surgery. The team is also without guard Milos Teodosic (foot) and forward Danilo Gallinari (glute).