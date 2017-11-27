Grizzlies fire head coach David Fizdale

The Memphis Grizzlies made a major organizational change on Monday afternoon, firing head coach David Fizdale just 101 games into his tenure.

J.B. Bickerstaff, who served as Fizdale's associate head coach, will serve as the team's interim head coach.

After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond, Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement. Coach Fizdale represented the Grizzlies and City of Memphis proudly, and we wish him well as he continues his career.

The 43-year-old Fizdale led the Grizzlies to the 2016-17 playoffs before jumping out to a 7-12 mark with an injury-depleted roster notably missing star point guard Mike Conley thisseason.

Fizdale ends his Memphis career with a 50-51 overall record.

Coach Fizdale worked tirelessly to achieve on-court success, and for that, we are grateful. We wish him and his family all the best in the future, Grizzlies controlling owner Robert J. Pera said in a statement. We remain focused on achieving sustainable, long-term success.