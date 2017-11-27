Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Are the Rams a legit Super Bowl contender? Jason Whitlock says yes

FoxSports

The Rams are now 8-3 with a 26-20 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

On Monday, Jason Whitlock said Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl contender.

