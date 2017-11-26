Michael Jordan roots against Chicago? Say it ain’t so

Sweet home Chicago?

Apparently not when it comes to watching football for Chicago Bulls basketball legend Michael Jordan.

It seems that Jordan’s good pal, former NFL wide receiver Ahmad Rashad, believes he’s turning MJ into a fan of Rashad’s old team, the Minnesota Vikings – who just happen to be division rivals of the Chicago Bears.

“I have turned Michael Jordan into a Vikings fan,” Rashad told the St. Paul Pioneer Press last week.

Rashad said he and Jordan have been friends since the 1980s, and are now neighbors in Jupiter, Fla., where they have watched every Vikings game this season.

Perhaps Minnesota’s 8-2 record has something to do with it?

“He’s a Patriots fan,” Rashad said about Jordan’s preference for the reigning Super Bowl champs from New England. “But in the NFC, I think he’s come around and he likes the Vikings. … Each week, he’s cheering more.”

Whether New England or Minnesota, it seems Chicago is left out in the cold.

And if Rashad is telling the truth about Jordan, that’s also bad news for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, who play in Charlotte, N.C. – where Jordan is an owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Apparently when it comes to choosing a team to root for, Jordan prefers a good win-loss record over hometown loyalties.