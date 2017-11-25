Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Brown, Anthony Lawrence power No. 11 Miami past North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Bruce Brown and Anthony Lawrence scored 14 points each to lead No. 11 Miami to an 86-65 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Dewan Huell finished with 13 points for the Hurricanes (5-0) while Ja'Quan Newton and Chris Lykes had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Brown scored six points in a 16-2 run that helped Miami build a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Brown's dunk with 7:04 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 26-9 lead.

Brown, a sophomore guard and a projected NBA first-round draft pick in 2018, shook off a 2-for-9 shooting performance in Miami's previous game at La Salle and shot 7 of 14 from the field against North Florida (1-7). Brown finished with seven rebounds.

JT Escobar scored 16 points for the Ospreys.

BIG PICTURE:

Miami: The Hurricanes became the third team in coach Jim Larranaga's seven seasons to start 5-0. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 squads also won their first five games.

North Florida: The Ospreys closed a heavy non-conference stretch against 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifiers. Six of North Florida's first eight opponents reached the tournament.

UP NEXT:

Miami: The Hurricanes will play at No. 14 Minnesota on Wednesday in the ACC-Big 10 challenge. The Gophers are Miami's first 2017-18 opponent that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

North Florida: After a stretch of seven of their first eight games on the road or at neutral sites, the Ospreys will return home and face Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.