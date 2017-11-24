Lightning claim Chris DiDomenico off waivers from Senators

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Chris DiDomenico off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Friday, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

DiDomenico, 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, has played in 12 games with Ottawa this season, recording three goals and six points, including three power-play points, while averaging 10:40 in ice time per game. He has played in 15 career NHL games, all with the Senators, after making his debut last season on March 9 at Arizona. DiDomenico has also appeared in four games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL this season, notching three goals and five points.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, DiDomenico has played in 78 career AHL games with the Senators and Rockford Ice Hogs, registering five goals and 22 points. From 2012 through 2017, he played in the Langnau Tigers organization of the Swiss league and with Asiago HC in Italy.

DiDomenico was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 164th overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.