Blues recall Sammy Blais from AHL's Rampage

ST. LOUIS -- Sammy Blais, one of the St. Louis Blues' top prospects, has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Blais, 21, is back for his second stint with the Blues this season. He played four games with the club in October, recording one assist and taking three shots.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 11 games with the Rampage this season.

Blais was a sixth-round draft pick in 2014.