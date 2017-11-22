Magic make furious 4th-quarter rally but come up short against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jimmy Butler tied a season high with 26 points, Taj Gibson scored a season-high 24, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Orlando Magic 124-118 on Wednesday night.

Jeff Teague had 22 points and 11 assists, and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points as all five starters scored in double figures to help the Timberwolves end a two-game slide.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double, which tied DeMarcus Cousins for the league lead.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points and added nine rebounds for the Magic, who have lost six straight. Terrence Ross scored a season-high 22 points, Evan Fournier had 19 and Nikola Vucevic finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Orlando was outscored 41-18 in the third quarter to fall behind by 26. However, the Magic started the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to get within eight.

Butler made Minnesota's first basket of the quarter, a 3-pointer midway through the period, to end the rally. The Magic got within four in the waning seconds before Teague hit two free throws.

Butler has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and seven overall this season.

He had 16 points in the first half, and added seven in the first 4:36 of the second half to give Minnesota an 84-71 lead.

Wiggins had seven points as Minnesota finished the third quarter on a 14-0 run for a 106-80 lead.

TIP-INS

Magic: Elfrid Payton had a season-high 13 assists. . Coach Frank Vogel is optimistic that F Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) will return on the current four-game road trip that ends Monday. Isaac, the team's first-round pick this year, has missed five straight games. . Orlando had just four fast-break points.

Timberwolves: Minnesota begins a stretch of playing 10 of 14 games at home, where it is 6-2. … G Jamal Crawford finished with nine points playing his 1,200th career game. … Coach Tom Thibodeau said rookie C Justin Patton, out all season with a left foot injury, is going through non-contact drills and is close to a return.

THREE TIDBITS

Orlando was 12 for 37 from 3-point range. It entered the game making 38.6 percent, fifth-best in the league. Minnesota was 8 for 23.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Boston on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host Miami on Friday.