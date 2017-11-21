Wife of Raiders' head coach says Trump's tweets on NFL makes her regret early support, reports say

The wife of Raiders head coach took to Twitter Monday to criticize President Trump’s comments on the team's star Marshawn Lynch who sat during the U.S. national anthem but stood for Mexico’s before Sunday’s game.

Linda Del Rio, the wife of Jack Del Rio, tweeted, “President Trump I voted for you, which I now regret. Football is a powerful platform — here’s the charitable work we did in Mexico City #NFLproud,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Del Rio’s Twitter account appeared to be deactivated early Tuesday morning.

Trump, who has recently avoided tweeting about the NFL, tweeted on Monday that the NFL should suspend Lynch “for the remainder of the season” if he sits out the national anthem again.

Sports Illustrated, reported that Lynch has protested the anthem all season, and has not stood for the anthem since coming out of retirement.

The New York Daily News reported that Del Rio responded directly to Trump on Twitter, writing, “Take more time being president of the United States and less time trying to shame.”

Lynch has not been a public supporter of Trump. The star running back, earlier in the season, wore a shirt that read, “Everybody vs. Trump,” The Washington Post reported.

The Chronicle reported that Oakland’s mayor and Lynch’s mother have all expressed support for the running back on social media.

Delisa Lynch, his mother, tweeted, “what NFL team do Trump own? oh yeah they wouldn’t let him have one, !! LMAO.”