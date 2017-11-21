KU hits school-record 19 3s in 114-71 win over Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Svi Mykhailiuk scored 21 points, Udoka Azubuike added 20 and No. 3 Kansas cruised to a resounding 114-71 victory over Texas Southern on Tuesday night in the Jayhawks' first game of the Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Lagerald Vick, Devonte' Graham and Marcus Garrett all finished with a double-double for Kansas. Vick posted 19 points and 10 rebounds, Graham had 17 points and 11 assists, and Garrett logged 13 points and 11 boards.

The Jayhawks came out strong, shooting 59 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Their seven 3s set a school record for the most in a single half.

The strong shooting carried into the second half as well. With just under 10 minutes left in the game, Graham gave Kansas its 17th 3 of the game -- a program record. The Jayhawks later made two more.

Texas Southern's Demontrae Jefferson led all scorers with 24 points. Donte Clark added 19 and had a game-high 14 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas continues to thrive without freshman Billy Preston, who remains benched as the school investigates a single-car on-campus incident involving him earlier in the month. His absence has dropped coach Bill Self to just two big men, but the lack of depth has yet to drastically hurt the Jayhawks.

Texas Southern is still searching for its first win after facing a daunting schedule to start the season. Even though the Tigers have yet to find themselves in the win column, games against bigger schools like Kansas will continue to provide invaluable experience regardless of the score.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue Hoophall Miami Invitational play Friday night with another home game against Oakland, which has already dropped its first two games of the tournament.

Texas Southern will once again face an uphill battle for its first victory as it travels to Clemson on Friday.