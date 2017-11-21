Jaguars WR Allen Hurns not expected to play vs. Cardinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns has missed a fourth consecutive practice and is unlikely to play at Arizona.

Hurns was wearing a walking boot on his sprained right ankle Tuesday.

Hurns injured his ankle while making a 6-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 12. It's a significant setback for a team already playing without its top receiver, Allen Robinson. Robinson is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee in the opener.

Without Robinson and Hurns, the Jaguars (7-3) will rely on veteran Marqise Lee and rookies Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Westbrook made his NFL debut at Cleveland, catching three passes for 35 yards.

