Rangers acquire Herrera from Yankees; add 6 to 40-man roster

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Rangers have added six minor league players to their 40-man roster, along with right-hander Ronald Herrera after acquiring him in a trade from the New York Yankees.

With the moves Monday, the Rangers protected those players from being available next month at the end of the winter meetings when other teams can draft players left off major league rosters.

Texas purchased the contracts of right-hander Ariel Jurado, catcher Jose Trevino and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Double-A Frisco; and the contracts of right-hander Jonathan Hernandez and left-handers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from High-A Down East.

To get the 22-year-old Herrera, Texas gave up minor league lefty Reiver Sanmartin. Herrera was a combined 8-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 14 starts in the Yankees' minor league system, and made his major league debut with two relief appearances.