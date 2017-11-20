FOX Sports Arizona announces D-backs Thanksgiving Day marathon

15-hour programming lineup stuffed with the best of 2017

There were many reasons for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to be thankful this year.

A National League Wild Card win and one of the most exciting games in team history. The NLs Manager of the Year. An NL MVP finalist. Twenty-four more wins than 2016. A 13-game winning streak. A four-home-run game. Fourty-four comeback victories. And, a postseason appearance for the first time in six years, just to name a few.

This Thursday, FOX Sports Arizona is giving D-backs fans a Thanksgiving menu to feast on when it presents a 15-hour D-backs programming marathon beginning at 9 a.m. It features some of the best 2017 had to offer, including five of the seasons top games, the debut of a season review show called "#OurSeason: D-backs 2017," and encore presentations of the most popular D-backs shows produced by the networks Original Programming department.

The lineup is as follows:

9 a.m. -- #DbacksGiveBack show

9:30 a.m. -- D-backs Driven In: Andrew Chafin and Zack Godley

10 a.m. -- Opening Day: win vs. San Francisco

12 p.m. -- April 30: walk-off victory vs. Colorado

2 p.m. -- Season in review show debut: OurSeason: D-backs 2017

2:30 p.m. -- Mark Grace Storytime Theater

3 p.m. -- May 31: 14-inning victory at Pittsburgh 14-inning victory

5 p.m. -- D-backs Driven In: David Peralta

5:30 p.m. -- Best of Local Nine

6 p.m. -- #OurSeason: D-backs 2017

6:30 p.m. -- Sept. 4: J.D. Martinez 4-HR game at Los Angeles

8:30 p.m. -- Sept. 24: NL Wild Card clincher vs. Miami

10:30 p.m. -- Wild Card clincher postgame show

11:30 p.m. -- #OurSeason: D-backs 2017

