Braves release 2018 spring training schedule

Mark your calendars.

The Atlanta Braves 33-game spring training slate was announced on Monday afternoon the teams 21st and final year training at Champion Stadium at the Wide World of Sports Complx.

Braves pitchers and catchers are set to report on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with their first workout scheduled for Valentines Day. Position players report Feb. 18 with the first full-squad workout set for the following day.

The spring training schedule opens up on Feb. 23 (a road game against the Mets) and concludes with a pair of exhibition games at SunTrust Park on March 26 and March 27. Heres the full lineup of games: