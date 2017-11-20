Angels release 2018 Spring Training schedule
Spring Training is right around the corner.
On Monday, the Angels released their schedule for the 2018 season -- the club's 26th straight playing home games in Tempe, Ariz.
The Angels will open Cactus League play on Feb. 23 at 12:05PT vs. Oakland.
Their home debut will be vs. the Brewers on Feb. 24 at 12:10p.
The club will play a total of 33 Spring Training games.
The FOX Sports West Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at another time.
Upon completion of their time in Tempe, the Angels will return to Anaheim on Sunday, March 25th to open the annual Freeway Exhibition Series before finishing up their spring slate with two contests at Dodger Stadium (March 26-27).
2018 Spring Training Schedule
Feb. 23, at Oakland, 12:05p
Feb. 24, vs. Milwaukee, 12:10p
Feb. 25, vs. San Diego, 12:10p
Feb. 26, at San Diego, 12:10p
Feb. 27, at Colordao, 12:10p
Feb. 28, vs. Cleveland, 12:10p
March 1, at San Francisco, 12:05p
March 2, vs. Chicago Cubs, 12:10p
March 3, at Seattle, 5:40p
March 4, vs. Colorado, 12:10p
March 5, at Cincinnati, 12:05p
March 6, at Arizona, 12:10p
March 7, vs. Dodgers, 12:10p
March 8, at Oakland, 12:05p
March 9, at Chicago Cubs, 12:05p
March 10 (Split Squad), at San Francisco, 12:05p; vs. San Francisco, 12:10p
Marc 11, vs. Texas, 1:10p
March 12, vs. Cincinnati, 1:10p
March 14, at Cleveland, 1:05p,
March 15 (Split Squad), vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10p; at Colorado, 1:10p
March 16, vs. Colorado, 1:10p
March 17, at Seattle, 1:10p
March 18, at Texas, 1:05p
March 19, vs. Seattle, 6:10p
March 20, vs. Arizona, 1:10p
March 22, at Dodgers, 7:05p
March 23, vs. Oakland, 1:10p
March 24, vs. Arizona, 1:10p
March 25, vs. Dodgers, 6:07p (exhibition)
March 26, at Dodgers, 7:10p(exhibition)
March 27, at Dodgers, 7:10p(exhibition)