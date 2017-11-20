Angels release 2018 Spring Training schedule

Spring Training is right around the corner.

On Monday, the Angels released their schedule for the 2018 season -- the club's 26th straight playing home games in Tempe, Ariz.

The Angels will open Cactus League play on Feb. 23 at 12:05PT vs. Oakland.

Their home debut will be vs. the Brewers on Feb. 24 at 12:10p.

The club will play a total of 33 Spring Training games.

The FOX Sports West Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at another time.

Upon completion of their time in Tempe, the Angels will return to Anaheim on Sunday, March 25th to open the annual Freeway Exhibition Series before finishing up their spring slate with two contests at Dodger Stadium (March 26-27).

2018 Spring Training Schedule

Feb. 23, at Oakland, 12:05p

Feb. 24, vs. Milwaukee, 12:10p

Feb. 25, vs. San Diego, 12:10p

Feb. 26, at San Diego, 12:10p

Feb. 27, at Colordao, 12:10p

Feb. 28, vs. Cleveland, 12:10p

March 1, at San Francisco, 12:05p

March 2, vs. Chicago Cubs, 12:10p

March 3, at Seattle, 5:40p

March 4, vs. Colorado, 12:10p

March 5, at Cincinnati, 12:05p

March 6, at Arizona, 12:10p

March 7, vs. Dodgers, 12:10p

March 8, at Oakland, 12:05p

March 9, at Chicago Cubs, 12:05p

March 10 (Split Squad), at San Francisco, 12:05p; vs. San Francisco, 12:10p

Marc 11, vs. Texas, 1:10p

March 12, vs. Cincinnati, 1:10p

March 14, at Cleveland, 1:05p,

March 15 (Split Squad), vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10p; at Colorado, 1:10p

March 16, vs. Colorado, 1:10p

March 17, at Seattle, 1:10p

March 18, at Texas, 1:05p

March 19, vs. Seattle, 6:10p

March 20, vs. Arizona, 1:10p

March 22, at Dodgers, 7:05p

March 23, vs. Oakland, 1:10p

March 24, vs. Arizona, 1:10p

March 25, vs. Dodgers, 6:07p (exhibition)

March 26, at Dodgers, 7:10p(exhibition)

March 27, at Dodgers, 7:10p(exhibition)