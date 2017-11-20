Angels great Vlad Guerrero gets second shot at Cooperstown

Vlad Guerrero jjuuuuuuuuuuuust missed a chance at Cooperstown in 2017.

Good news: He gets another shot in 2018!

MLB released the 33 players on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, including Guerrero and first-timers Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel and Chipper Jones.

In January, Guerrero gained 71.7 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Associate of America … a good indication he will get into Cooperstownin 2018

Eligible players must reach the 75 percent required mark for entry and can remain on the ballot for 10 years, as long as said player receives at least 5 percent of the vote each year.

During his impressive run with the Angels (2004-09), including the 2004 American League MVP Award and five AL West titles, Guerrerobatted .319 with 173 home runs and 616 RBI. He was named an AL All-Star five times during his Angels tenure.

The Hall of Fame results will be announced on Jan. 24.

The fan favorite was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in August.

Watch the full ceremony up top (Part 3) and below (Parts1 & 2).

Part 1

Part 2