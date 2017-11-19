He's gone: UCLA fires Jim Mora after third straight loss to USC

The Jim Mora era at UCLA has ended.

The head coach was fired on Sunday morning, following the Bruins' 28-23 loss to crosstown rival USC.

It was the third straight loss to USC for now 5-6 UCLA.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for rest of season.

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," said UCLADirector of Athletics Dan Guerrero in a statement. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

UCLA head football coach Jim Mora has been relieved of his duties. https://t.co/LwnEsKojmW pic.twitter.com/P4juhm43dQ — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 19, 2017

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Guerrero will be assisted in the national search for the next head coach by Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Rebholz, UCLA alumnus and supporter Casey Wasserman and former Bruins football great Troy Aikman.

In six seasons at UCLA, Mora compiled a 46-30 record, leading the Bruins to a pair of school record-tying 10-win seasons, winning the PAC-12 South in 2013 and taking the Bruins to four bowl games.

Under Mora,UCLA squads churned outfour of the top five best total offensive season outputs in school history. Twenty-five Bruins were selected in the NFL Draft during Moras tenure.

"We have no set timeline to make a hire but will move as expediently and comprehensively as possible. We will not comment on the search or candidates until we announce a hire, and I would remind our passionate supporters that speculation, rumors and innuendo are just that,"said Guerrero.