UFC 219: Holly Holm will fight Cris Cyborg for women's featherweight title

No one seemed willing, or able, to fight Cris Cyborg.

Enter Holly Holm.

Holm, whobasically ended Ronda Rousey's UFC career, will meet Cyborg on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 in Las Vegas.

Cyborg defeated Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in Anaheim for her first UFC championship.

With the main event still up in the air … hello Woodley vs. Diaz? … for UFC 219, Cyborg vs. Holm may be the best fight on the card.