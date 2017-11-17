Power play, short-handed, even strength: Blues do it all, 4-1 over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Thursday night to end a two-game skid.

Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who improved to 14-5-1. Jake Allen made 29 saves.

Ryan Strome scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of their last four. Cam Talbot turned away 35 shots.

The Blues caught a break to start the scoring with 4:46 left in the first period. Talbot flubbed a clearing attempt, and it popped in front of the net, enabling Sobotka to get a short-handed goal.

Edmonton got the goal back on the same power play 29 seconds later when Strome's wrist shot beat Allen up high.

St. Louis regained the lead on the power play seven minutes into the second period when Steen whacked in a rebound during a scramble in the crease.

The Blues took a 3-1 lead six minutes into the third when Schenn elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 break, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

Schenn got his second goal of the game a couple of minutes later when he was left alone at the side of the net and had an open net to shoot at before Talbot could get across.

Schenn (two goals) says #stlblues turned it on in third period vs. #Oilers: "You could tell in the third period, they were frustrated." pic.twitter.com/DXz2xVwVe9 FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 17, 2017

NOTES:It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams, who will play again on Tuesday in St. Louis. … F Mike Cammalleri played his first game with the Oilers after being acquired from the Kings on Tuesday in a deal for Jussi Jokinen. Thursday marked 15 years to the day that Cammalleri scored his first NHL goal, in Edmonton against the Oilers.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Dallas on Saturday.