Cardinals sign Larry Fitzgerald to contract extension for 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald isn't done yet. The Cardinals' 34-year-old receiver, who ranks third in NFL history with 1,185 receptions, has signed on for a 15th season in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced early Friday that Fitzgerald had agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2018.

Fitzgerald led the NFL last season with 107 receptions and is atop the receiving charts again through the first nine games of this season with 60 catches. He is on pace for another 107 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards.

In addition to ranking third in career receptions, he is sixth in career receiving yards (15,066) and eighth in career touchdown receptions (107). He needs 62 more receiving yards to pass Tony Gonzalez for fifth place.

Fitzgerald was drafted by the Cardinals out of Pittsburgh with the third overall pick in 2004.