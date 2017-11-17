Cardinals announce Blaine Gabbert as starting QB vs. Texans

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Blaine Gabbert will get his first start for the Arizona Cardinals when they play the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians announced the decision after Friday's practice.

"It's a big opportunity for him," Arians said, "but he's been around the block a few times."

Drew Stanton, the starter the last two games, bruised his knee early in the Thursday night loss to Seattle last week. He stayed in the game but has been limited in practice all week.

"Drew has made really good progress," Arians said, "so it will probably be a game-time decision as to whether he's the backup."

If Stanton can't go, Gabbert's backup will be recently signed Matt Barkley.

Gabbert will be making his 41st NFL start. He has a 9-31 record. He signed with Arizona last offseason and was the third quarterback until Carson Palmer broke his arm against the Los Angeles Rams in London and was lost for the season.

Gabbert, drafted 10th overall by Jacksonville out of Missouri in 2011, started 27 games in four seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to San Francisco, where he started 13 games the last two seasons.

Gabbert has said he is on the eighth head coach and seventh offensive coordinator in what has been a difficult career.

Arians said he's pleased with Gabbert's "understanding of what we do and how we do it."

Gabbert has completed 56 percent of his career passes for 7,351 yards and 38 touchdowns with 37 interceptions.