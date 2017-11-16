UCLA basketball players suspended indefinitely after China arrests

The three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China on shoplifting charges have been suspended from the team indefinitely, university officials said.

Players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill admitted at a news conference Wednesday to stealing merchandise from a mall in Hangzhou, China, last week. The team had traveled to Shanghai for a game against Georgia Tech, which they went on to win.

Head coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero said the length of the players’ suspensions was still under review. In the meantime, they will not be allowed to travel with the team but they may be allowed to take part in practices, workouts and meetings, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reading from prepared statements, the three Bruins expressed regret and apologized for their actions.

“What I did was stupid, there’s just no other way to put it, and I’m not that type of person,” Hill said.

The players also thanked President Donald Trump for his involvement in resolving the matter. Trump reportedly spoke about the case with China's President Xi Jinping during his visit to China.

"I would like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they've provided as well," Ball said.

"To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf," Riley, added. "We really appreciate you helping us out."