WR Danny Davis a true deep threat for Badgers

Last week we hypothesized that A.J. Taylor would be the one to step up with Wisconsin's top wide receiver Quintez Cephus suffering a season-ending injury.

Not to say that Taylor won't fill the void, but we clearly weren't thinking young enough here in the Young Badgers Tracker.

Against Iowa, Davis, a true freshman, had his best day as a collegian, posting highs in receptions (4) and yards (74), both of which led Wisconsin. All four of Davis' catches went for 12 or more yards, which is kind of becoming a thing with him.

Of his 12 receptions this season, all but two have gone for 10 or more yards (meaning 83.3 percent of his catches are of 10+ yards; to compare, Quintez Cephus was at 70 percent). Just one reason he's third on the team in receiving yards despite missing two games with an injury and not recording a catch in two others.

Overall, Davis, a four-star recruit who waited until National Signing Day to reveal he'd be attending Wisconsin, is averaging 20.33 yards per reception. Wisconsin has had only two receivers with over a 20-yard average (minimum 30 catches) ever -- Larry Mialik, 21.3 in 1970, and Lee Evans, 20.6 in 2001. Only one player since 2005 has had even a 17.5-yard average (again, min. 30 catches) -- Brandon Williams at 18.6 in 2005. Davis likely won't reach 30 catches this season, but he stands to have the best average of any Badgers receiver with 10 or more catches since Paul Hubbard (14 receptions, 21.8 average) in 2007.

Since then, only five Badgers have had topped 18 yards per catch:

Quintez Cephus in 2016 (4 rec., 23.5 avg.); Melvin Gordon (2-32.5) and Curt Phillips (1-27.0) in 2012; Manasseh Garner in 2011 (2-22.5) and Lance Kendricks in 2008 (6-23.5).

Davis hasn't just become a big-play receiver for Wisconsin, he's a rare freshmen for the Badgers racking up receiving yards. Presume Wisconsin will play four more games this season, he'd need to average just 42 yards per game to have the fourth-most receiving yards ever by a Badgers freshmen (currently Kyle Jefferson with 412 in 2007). Sprinkle in a few more than that, and he'd pass Michael Jones (421 in 1981) as well.

Heres the complete rundown of the young Badgers through 10 games:

"TRUE" FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 for 2 passing, 12 yards

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 3 for 3 passing, 18 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush, 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 catch, 8 yards; 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 1 catch, 10 yards

Iowa: Started, 4 catches, 74 yards

Season totals: 12 catches, 244 yards, TD; 2 rushes, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 23 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs

Purdue: Started, 30 rushes, 219 yards, TD; 1 catch, 17 yards

Maryland: Started, 22 rushes, 126 yards, TD; 1 catch, 24 yards

Illinois: Started, 12 rushes, 73 yards

Indiana: Started, 29 rushes, 183 yards, TD

Iowa: Started, 29 rushes, 157 yards; 1 catch, 14 yards

Season totals: 219 rushes, 1,525 yards, 12 TDs; 3 catches, 55 yards

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), QBH

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Season totals: 4 tackles (3 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

BYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INT

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU

Purdue: Started, 1 tackle, 2 PBU

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Indiana: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 23 tackles (16 solo), INT, 6 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards

Purdue: 2 rushes, 32 yards

Maryland: 5 rushes, 47 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 51 yards, TD

Indiana: 9 rushes, 23 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards

Iowa: 2 rushes, 8 yards

Season totals: 47 rushes, 250 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 13 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Adam Krumholz, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals: 8 tackles (4 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 7 tackles (5 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendric Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: 1 catch, 20 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 9 yards

Illinois: 2 catches, 37 yards

Indiana: 1 catch, 14 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD; 1 rush, 25 yards, TD

Season totals: 7 catches, 92 yards, TD; 1 rush, 25 yards, TD

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Maryland: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Indiana: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

"TRUE" SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD

Purdue: 5 catches, 100 yards, TD

Illinois: 2 catches, 31 yards

Indiana: 2 catches, 24 yards, TD

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: 27 catches, 456 yards, 6 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Indiana: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Did not play

Injured, out for the season

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)

Purdue: 1 punt, 44 yards (44.0 average)

Maryland: 1 punt, 26 yards (26.0 average)

Illinois: 5 punts, 183 yards (36.6 average)

Indiana: 1 punt, 37 yards (37.0 average)

Iowa: 5 punts, 218 yards (43.6 average)

Season totals: 33 punts, 1,335 yards (40.5 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Nebraska: 1 QBH

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Maryland: 1 tackle

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Indiana: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 4 tackles (1 solo), 2 QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD

Purdue: 12 rushes, 41 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards

Maryland: 7 rushes, 18 yards

Illinois: 12 rushes, 40 yards

Indiana: 5 rushes, 21 yards, TD

Iowa: 10 rushes, 47 yards, TD

Season totals: 89 rushes, 347 yards, 4 TDs; 3 catches, 21 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

Purdue: 1 catch, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 5 yards

Maryland: 2 catches, 41 yards, TD; 4 kick returns, 83 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 4 yards; 1 kick return, 29 yards

Indiana: 3 catches, 63 yards; 1 rush, 10 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 5 yards, TD

Season totals: 15 catches, 236 yards, 3 TDs; 4 rushes, 19 yards; 12 kick returns, 287 yards (23.9 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

