Will Tyron Woodley face Nate Diaz at UFC 219?

UFC 219, slated for Las Vegas on Dec. 30, could be close to locking up a huge fight for the card.

The UFC is reportedly considering putting UFC Middleweight Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Nate Diaz in the Octagon together, despite the fact Diaz is a longtime lightweight.

Woodley told FloCombat he's looking for a fight to bolster his legacy, adding:

"At the end of the day, none of the people in my division right now are the fight that are going to get me to legendary status," he added. "Get me to the point where I'm a household name. I'm looking for that and I might have found that fight."

Woodley then told ESPN: "If Nate wants to go UFC 219, I'm ready."

With Conor McGregor very unlikely to mix it up (at least, officially) at the end of the year, Woodley vs. Diaz could be the main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Stay tuned …