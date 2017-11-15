Surging Saints surprising many with Brees leading the way

If it was not for the Philadelphia Eagles and their torrid start to the season, the Saintswould perhaps be the talk of theNational Football League. Winners of seven in a row after an 0-2 start, New Orleans leads the NFC South by a half-game over the Carolina Panthers.

At age 39, QB Drew Brees continues to lead the way, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Brees has been a part of plenty of great Saints teams over the years, including the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLIV. Since that Super Bowl, the Texas native has remained in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, he has only reached the playoffs twice. This season, though, the Saints appear to be a bitdifferent. With a running game that scored six touchdowns against the Bills last Sunday and a defense that is seemingly getting better each week, the upstart Saints appear poised to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

That does not mean they will not be tested, though. The Saints' remaining schedule is no cakewalk, especially in the next four weeks. Their next four weeks go as follows: vs. Washington, at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, and at Atlanta.

Drew Brees joined Hardwick and Richards on Tuesday to discuss his team's start to the season, what it feels like to be on such a long win streak, and what his plans are as he approaches free agency following this season.