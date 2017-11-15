Coyotes' frustrations grow with another 4-1 loss to Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and the Winnipeg Jets defeated Arizona 4-1 on Tuesday night for their second victory over the struggling Coyotes in four days.

On a night when the Jets inducted Dale Hawerchuk into their Hall of Fame and lifted his No. 10 banner to the rafters, the home team easily handled the franchise that moved from Winnipeg to Arizona 21 years ago.

Joel Armia, Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored in the second period for the Jets (10-4-3), who also beat the Coyotes in Arizona last weekend to finish a three-game road trip. Andrew Copp opened the scoring.

Hellebuyck, who began the season as the Jets' No. 2 goalie, improved to 9-1-2. His stellar play has turned him into the unequivocal starter.

Alex Goligoski's goal 5:21 into the third spoiled Hellebuyck's bid for his first shutout of the season.

Rick Tocchet: You gotta have enough guys in that room who hate to lose pic.twitter.com/Ar4q3uAT77 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 15, 2017

Antti Raanta made 10 saves on 13 shots for Arizona (2-15-3) before being chased from the game after Little's breakaway goal 5:08 into the second. Scott Wedgewood stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief.

The Coyotes lost their fifth straight game and have dropped seven of eight.

Winnipeg has won three of four.

The Jets killed off three straight penalties in the first period, when Arizona outshot Winnipeg 13-9.

'No way to sugar coat this.' #Yotes are 2 for 20, with no regulation wins. pic.twitter.com/jFSOzewrEJ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 15, 2017

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Make their second stop on a four-game road trip Thursday in Montreal.