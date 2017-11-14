Tennessee State football player expelled after reportedly punching coach on sideline

A college football player at Tennessee State University punched a coach on the sideline during a game this weekend and was subsequently expelled and dismissed from the team, The Tennessean reported.

The 22-year-old was also expelled from the university, according to the paper.

Strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone was knocked to the ground after Latrelle Lee, a senior defensive end, reportedly punched him multiple times in the head. The incident was caught on video.

Greenstone is a former Vanderbilt defensive tackle, who instructs his players to “get back” and keep their distance from the sidelines when they aren’t in the game.

The TSU offense was on the field when the incident occurred.

Athletic director Teresa Phillips said in a statement to The Tennessean, “We, of course do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students.”

“We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him,” she added.

Lee appeared in 36 games throughout his career.