Blues assign forward Beau Bennett to Chicago Wolves

ST. LOUIS -- One day after placing him on their top line, the St. Louis Blues assigned forward Beau Bennett to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Bennett, 25, played the start of Monday's7-4 loss at Calgary on a line with center Brayden Schenn and left winger Jaden Schwartz. He played 15 shifts and had no points and a minus-one rating. He heads back to the minors with no points and a minus-two rating in six games with the Blues.

Bennett alsohas played five gameswith the Wolves, posting three points (one goal, two assists) and six penalty minutes.

Bennett was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2017.