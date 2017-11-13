Ex-Royals OF Beltran retires at 40 after winning first ring

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Royalsstar Carlos Beltran is retiring at age 40 after winning his first World Series title in his 20th major league season.

The outfielder made the announcement Monday, 12 days after the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Beltran is a nine-time All-Star who won the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year award with Kansas City and alsoearned three Gold Gloves.

Beltran batted .293 with 22 home runs and 108 RBIs as a rookie. He had two .300 seasons in Kansas City (.306 in 2001 and .307 in 2003) along with three straight seasons (2001-03) in which he had more than 20 homers and 100 RBIs. The Royalssent him to Houstonbefore the trade deadline in 2004.

His production dropped dramatically in 2017. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 93 RBIs for the New York Yankees and Texas in 2016. He then batted .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs for Houston, his second stint with the Astros.

He finishes with a .279 average, 435 homers, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases. He also has played for the New York Mets, San Francisco and St. Louis.