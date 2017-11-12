Lumberjacks hold off Montana St. with stand on late 2-point conversion try

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Joe Logan ran for 142 yards and two scores and his 2-yard plunge with 4:49 remaining gave Northern Arizona the lead for good in its 37-36 win against Montana State on Saturday night.

Logan's final touchdown put Northern Arizona (7-3, 6-1 Big Sky) out front 37-30, but the Bobcats marched 75-yards in 10-plays and scored with 32 seconds left when Chris Murray threw a 21-yard score to Kevin Kassis to reduce the deficit to 37-36.

The Bobcats played for the win but the 2-point conversion failed. The Lumberjacks recovered the on-side kick and downed the ball to end the game.

Case Cookus threw for 314 yards and a touchdown in his return to action after being ejected last week for targeting in a 17-15 loss at Montana. The Lumberjacks remain in a three-way tie atop the conference with Southern Utah and Weber State.

Murray threw for 155 yards and two scores and ran for 85 yards and two scores for Montana State (4-6, 4-3). Nick LaSane had 184 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.