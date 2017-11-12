Goalies stand tall as Lightning finish California trip with win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- J.T. Brown scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots to help the Lightning avenge one of their only two regulation losses this season.

Jakob Silfverberg scored Anaheim's lone goal and John Gibson finished with 35 saves.

Brown put the Lightning ahead at 7:18 of the third with his first of the season.

The Ducks thought they tied the game nearly two minutes later on their only power play of the night on a shot by Brandon Montour. The puck was trapped under the left-leg pad of Vasilevskiy. His leg may have slid over the line with the puck, but after a lengthy review officials ruled there was no clear evidence.

Trailing 1-0, the Ducks finally broke through against Vasilevskiy 3:48 into the third period when Silfverberg knocked in a rebound off Chris Wagner's shot. It was Silfverberg's fifth goal of the season, but third in two games.

Tampa Bay was continually the team applying the pressure early and it finally paid off at the 9:12 mark of the second period.

The Lightning was in a power play when forward Nikita Kucherov's shot from eight feet out was deflected by Gibson but right to Tampa's Namestnikov.

Namestnikov flicked in the rebound for his ninth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay continued to dominate puck possession in the second period, outshooting the Ducks 12-7 for an overall 29-14 advantage.

NOTES: The Lightning outshot the Ducks 17-7 in a scoreless first period. … Anaheim had defeated the Lightning 4-1 in Tampa on Oct. 28.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Dallas on Thursday night..

Ducks: Host Boston on Wednesday night in the fourth of five consecutive home games.