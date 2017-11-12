D.J. Vasiljevic helps lead No. 13 Miami to dominating win over Navy

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- D.J. Vasiljevic scored 16 points to lead No. 13 Miami to an 89-55 victory over Navy on Sunday.

Vasiljevic shook off a sub-par shooting performance in Friday's opener against Gardner Webb. The sophomore guard missed 10 of his 12 attempts in the opener. He made half of his 10 shots on Sunday.

The Hurricanes (2-0) never trailed and opened the game with a 9-0 run in the first 4:27. Jacquan Newton's two layups and Vasiljevic's 3-pointer keyed Miami's early surge.

Newton finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Dewan Huell had a double 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami.

The Hurricanes wore down the Midshipmen (1-1) in transition. Miami scored 29 points on fast break opportunities.

Hasan Abdullah scored 13 points to lead Navy.

BIG PICTURE:

Miami had five double figure scorers for the second game in a row. In addition to Vasilvejic, Newton and Huell, Ebuka Izundu scored 12 and Anthony Lawrence finished with 10 points. The Hurricanes only had three games last season in which five players scored in double figures.

UP NEXT:

The Hurricanes conclude their season-starting three game homestand against Florida A&M on Thursday.

The Midshipmen play their second of a four-game road trip through different states Wednesday at Penn.