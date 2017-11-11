Reeling Florida can't capitalize on South Carolina miscues in fifth straight loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jake Bentley threw for 249 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead South Carolina to a 28-20 win over Florida on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern) had their best game of the season, gaining 469 yards, and needed that offense to overcome Bentley's three interceptions and a fumbled punt.

But a Florida team in disarray with a fired coach and no wins since September couldn't take advantage of the help. The Gators (3-6, 3-5) will finish with a losing SEC record for only the third time since 1992.

A.J. Turner ran 22 times for 136 yards and Mon Denson rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career as South Carolina will finish second in the SEC East. They have just one title and fourth second-place finishes in 25 years in the league.

And in a common theme this season, South Carolina's defense came through. The Gators converted as many fourth downs (2 for 2) as third downs (2 for 15).

But Florida still had one last chance before defensive back Jamyest Williams' interception on a tipped pass near midfield with just over a minute to go.

For the second game in a row, Florida started Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire at quarterback. He hurt his leg is the second quarter, left for a play, then crumpled to the ground as he tried to run. Freshman Feleipe Franks went 10 of 25 for 174 yards.

Florida was missing at least 20 of its 85 scholarship players because of injuries or suspensions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Unless the Gators pick up a game on Dec. 2 to replace the one cancelled for Hurricane Irma and win out, they won't make a bowl for only the third time in 31 seasons. … Florida has lost five in a row, their longest losing streak since finishing the 2013 season with seven straight losses amid the firing of Will Muschamp, now South Carolina's second-year coach.

South Carolina: Bentley, a sophomore, has 13 interceptions in his career. Five of them have come in the past two games … South Carolina will finish with a winning record in the SEC for only the eight time since joining the league in 1992. …. South Carolina's do-everything tight end Hayden Hurst caught five passes for 59 yards, ran once for 11 yards and forced a key fumble at the 1 as Florida defensive back CJ Henderson was a yard away from a touchdown on Bentley's first interception.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators host UAB next Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host FCS Wofford next Saturday.