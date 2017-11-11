Kansas City Chiefs player Roy Miller arrested in Florida for domestic battery

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested in Florida Saturday on a domestic battery charge, jail records showed.

Miller, 30, was jailed early Saturday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. There were no details immediately available about the alleged battery or who was involved. The records showed it involved a minor injury.

Court records show Miller has an initial appearance before a judge later Saturday. The records do not show whether he has a lawyer.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement regarding the incident.

“This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller. We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

The NFL defensive tackle previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2017, when he signed with the Chiefs. The 6-foot-1, 320-pound lineman was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 out of the University of Texas.

The Chiefs have a bye week this week and will play next on Nov. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.